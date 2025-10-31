Watch the moment Alan Carr bursts out laughing when he is asked to call himself a Faithful in the latest episode of The Celebrity Traitors.

In Thursday’s episode of the BBC reality show, the final five contestants were summoned outside by Claudia Winkleman. Standing in a circle around a fire pit, each must declare: “I am a Faithful.”

When it is Carr’s turn to speak, the comedian, who has been a Traitor since the start of the series, couldn’t keep a straight face and caught the giggles.

The rest of the cast burst out laughing, as Carr defended his slip-up by claiming that he “just gets nervous”.

He reiterated that he is a Faithful, with Joe Marler telling him: “I’m not buying it.”