Toy Story 5 trailer reveals new main tech villain

Disney and Pixar have revealed a new villain in the first trailer teasing Toy Story 5.

The film features a new character, ‘Lilypad’, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee.

A newly released teaser shows the original toys watching on in horror as Lilypad is unveiled.

“It’s been a hilarious and poignant journey exploring how our favourite legacy toys might respond to today’s world of technology,” directors Andrew Stanton and Kenna Harris said in a statement.

The film will be released in theatres on 19 June 2026.