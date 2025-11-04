Strictly’s Vito delivers emotional message to Ellie following elimination

Strictly Come Dancing’s Vito Coppola delivered an emotional speech to partner Ellie Goldstein, promising that they will be “friends forever”, after the pair were eliminated in Sunday’s (2 November) results show.

The couple’s exit came following a dance-off against Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon. Coppola took Goldstein’s hands and told her that she had “changed my life forever”.

He described how earlier this year, he prayed for a “beautiful angel to enter his life” and “now you have arrived”.

”You are my little sister forever. And you know what? Your big brother is always…”, he said, with Goldstein completing the sentence “...by my side”.

The 23-year-old thanked her professional partner for “making my days so much better” before hugging him.