Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have announced they are to leave Strictly Come Dancing at the end of this series.

In an Instagram video to fans on Thursday (23 October), the presenting duo said they will be handing over the “sparkly baton” before thanking everyone for their support over the last 21 years

Winkleman said: “There have been some rumblings and we want you to hear this from us.”

Daly added: “After 21 wonderful years on strictly we have decided the time is right to step aside and pass over the baton.”