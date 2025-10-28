Strictly’s Amber Davies breaks silence on ‘awful’ bottom two dance-off

Strictly Come Dancing’s Amber Davies has broken her silence on her appearance in the dance-off on Sunday (26 October), calling the experience “awful”.

Featuring on It Takes Two on Tuesday (28 October), the former Love Islander said being in the bottom two against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was one of the “worst feelings in the world”.

“I wasn’t sad because we were in the dance-off, I was sad because I loved him so much,”she said.

“I felt awful that it was us that had to be a part of them getting knocked out”, she continued, adding that the former footballer and his professional partner Lauren Oakley were an “amazing team”.