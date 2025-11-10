Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin gets candid about emotional final filming day

Caleb McLaughlin has opened up about the final day of recording Stranger Things, ahead of the series releasing its fifth and final season.

The actor, who plays the role of Lucas Sinclair, and many of his co-stars grew up together, having been on the hit Netflix show since its first season back in 2016.

"It was really emotional...but one of my best days", McLaughlin admitted on BBC’s The One Show on Monday (10 November).

Stranger Things 5 volume one is available on Netflix on 26 November, with volume two and the finale out on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve respectively.