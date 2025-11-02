First glimpse of Paddington as Peru’s most famous bear stars in new West End musical

Fans have had a first look at the latest incarnation of Paddington Bear, as the much-loved character stars in a new West End musical.

Written by Jessica Swale, with music and lyrics by McFly star Tom Fletcher, Paddington The Musical began previews on Saturday (1 Nov) at London’s Savoy Theatre.

A new preview clip shows Paddington’s arrival at London Paddington railway station, after making the long trip from ‘darkest Peru’.

Remote puppeteer James Hameed will be the voice of Paddington in the new play, while actress Arti Shah will provide the physical portrayal of the marmalade-loving bear on stage.