Mariah Carey ‘defrosts’ for 2025 holiday season with festive announcement

Mariah Carey has kicked off the 2025 festive season with her annual “It’s Time” announcement, this year featuring a grumpy elf played by Billy Eichner.

In the clip posted on Saturday (1 November), the pop star, dressed as an angel, states that whilst “Halloween slayed”, it’s now time for her favourite time of year to commence.

However, the moment is interrupted when Carey notices her makeup items have been stolen. When she asks Eicher who the thief is, he reveals that the elves are striking this year, declaring that “Christmas is cancelled”.

With the powers of her voice as she sings “it’s time” again, she freezes Eichner and turns him into a snowman.

Now dressed in a Mrs Claus outfit, the 56-year-old rides a sleigh around New York City as “All I Want For Christmas Is You” plays.