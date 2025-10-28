Lily Allen shares behind-the-scenes video of explosive new album recording

Lily Allen has shared a behind-the-scenes look at how she created her explosive new album, West End Girl — her first in seven years.

The hitmaker, 40, explored themes such as cheating and open relationships on the record.

Its release came following the end of her marriage to David Harbour.

Allen, who described the album as “a mixture of fact and fiction which I hope serves as a reminder of how stoic yet also how frail we humans can be," told The Times that she wrote the album in just 10 days in December 2024 when she was “really depressed”.