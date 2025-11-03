Ellie Goldstein reveals her favourite part of being on Strictly Come Dancing

Ellie Goldstein has revealed her favourite part of being on Strictly Come Dancing as she reflected on her time on the show.

The 23-year-old and her professional partner, Vito Coppola, exited following a dance-off against Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon over the weekend.

“I love being with him, the man, Vito,” she said on Monday evening (3 November).

“The best partner in the world. So I’ve loved dancing with him on the show,” she added.