Tom Daley on viral Celebrity Traitors Kate Garraway side-eye moment

Tom Daley has reacted to some of his viral The Celebrity Traitors moments.

Appearing on The One Show on Tuesday (27 October), the Olympic diver recalled the moment he gave Kate Garraway a disapproving stare during the second episode of the BBC reality series after she said she was “flabbergasted” at Paloma Faith’s ‘murder’.

He confessed that he “didn’t realise that I was doing that much of a side-eye”, he said, adding that it “didn’t feel ‘memeable’ in the moment”.

Daley said he suddenly began receiving numerous texts pointing out the moment.

“Before I knew it, I was like ‘I guess flabbergasted and side-eye’ were things’,” he said, with host Lauren Laverne jokingly telling him not to take up poker.