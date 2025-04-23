Benefit’s hoola bronzer changed the game when it launched in 2001. The innovative formula quickly became a cult favourite thanks to its matte finish, rich colour and soft texture.

The bronzer’s long-wear credentials and natural-looking pigment mean that this beauty buy has enjoyed enduring popularity. Ever since a trip to Benefit’s beauty counter as a teenager, the hoola bronzer has been a go-to staple of my makeup bag.

Buildable and lightweight enough to be layered with other face products like foundation or blush, the hoola bronzer gives your face a subtly contoured effect. Plus, the nifty compact makes it perfect for throwing in your bag when you’re on the go. Testament to both the branding and formula, the original hoola bronzer remains unchanged since it launched nearly 25 years ago.

However, some find the hoola bronzer a little heavy and cakey on skin. On top of that, the beauty world has seen a growing trend for dewy, glass-skin products. It doesn’t take much for a staple to go stale.

Benefit’s response? A new version of the hoola. Enter: the wave cream bronzer. A buttery-soft balm version of its bestselling predecessor, it’s designed to apply like a cream for an equally natural, bronzed look.

The brand describes it as sweatproof, waterproof, buildable and long-wearing, but is that actually true? I put all those claims and more to the test.

How I tested

The compact includes a mirror for easy application ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

For years, I’ve used Benefit’s OG hoola bronzer to create a bronzed, contoured effect. In the past year, though, I’ve switched to cream and liquid-based blushes, for a more fresh-faced look – I was hoping Benefit’s new cream-based bronzer could work well with these other products, while yielding similar results as the brand’s original formula. Swapping out the OG in favour of the new version for a week, I assessed the application, look, and feel of the product. I wore it during long days at work to test how long it lasts.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Senior writer Daisy Lester has been covering beauty at The Independent for the past four years. She’s an expert on everything from fake tan to bronzing drops, SPF and the latest and greatest hair styling tools. From Benefit and Jones Road make-up to Refy skincare, Daisy has reviewed countless products and will always offer her honest opinions to help you find the formulas worth buying.