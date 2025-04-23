Jump to content
Benefit’s hoola bronzer is my go-to, but is the new cream version better than the original?

The new bronzer delivers a radiantly sun-kissed look

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 23 April 2025 12:20 EDT
The balm formula is powered by jojoba seed oil, shea butter and avocado oil
The balm formula is powered by jojoba seed oil, shea butter and avocado oil (The Independent)

Benefit’s hoola bronzer changed the game when it launched in 2001. The innovative formula quickly became a cult favourite thanks to its matte finish, rich colour and soft texture.

The bronzer’s long-wear credentials and natural-looking pigment mean that this beauty buy has enjoyed enduring popularity. Ever since a trip to Benefit’s beauty counter as a teenager, the hoola bronzer has been a go-to staple of my makeup bag.

Buildable and lightweight enough to be layered with other face products like foundation or blush, the hoola bronzer gives your face a subtly contoured effect. Plus, the nifty compact makes it perfect for throwing in your bag when you’re on the go. Testament to both the branding and formula, the original hoola bronzer remains unchanged since it launched nearly 25 years ago.

However, some find the hoola bronzer a little heavy and cakey on skin. On top of that, the beauty world has seen a growing trend for dewy, glass-skin products. It doesn’t take much for a staple to go stale.

Benefit’s response? A new version of the hoola. Enter: the wave cream bronzer. A buttery-soft balm version of its bestselling predecessor, it’s designed to apply like a cream for an equally natural, bronzed look.

The brand describes it as sweatproof, waterproof, buildable and long-wearing, but is that actually true? I put all those claims and more to the test.

How I tested

The compact includes a mirror for easy application
The compact includes a mirror for easy application (Daisy Lester/The Independent)

For years, I’ve used Benefit’s OG hoola bronzer to create a bronzed, contoured effect. In the past year, though, I’ve switched to cream and liquid-based blushes, for a more fresh-faced look – I was hoping Benefit’s new cream-based bronzer could work well with these other products, while yielding similar results as the brand’s original formula. Swapping out the OG in favour of the new version for a week, I assessed the application, look, and feel of the product. I wore it during long days at work to test how long it lasts.

Benefit hoola wave cream bronzer

benefit hoola cream bronzer
  • Size: 9g
  • Shades available: Original, light, medium, medium-deep, deep
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Glowy coverage
    • Natural bronzed finish
    • Easy to blend
  • Take note
    • Could go patchy on oily skin

Just like the OG Benefit hoola, the new ‘wave’ version is designed to slot seamlessly into your makeup bag for use when on the go or at home. The portable compact is complete with a small mirror in the interior (always a handy touch) and comes with 9g of product. For me, application is best with a brush, but you could also use a beauty blender for extra diffusion. I found I needed less product when using the cream bronzer to achieve similar coverage to the OG hoola, which is great, considering that £33 price tag isn’t cheap.

I tried the original shade, with the product boasting the same rich pigment as its predecessor, but the cream-based bronzer is far easier and quicker to blend out. Powered by jojoba seed oil, shea butter and avocado oil, the formula feels nourishing on skin. This makes it a stellar choice for anyone who found the original formula slightly too drying or heavy. The new formulation is super lightweight, while the addition of bamboo cellulose fibre helps keeps skin soft and smooth.

benefit bronzer testing
I found the Benefit balm bronzer a breeze to apply (Daisy Lester/The Independent)

Creating a naturally bronzed finish, the creamy formula also gives skin a healthy, glowy sheen. It’s perfectly buildable. The lightweight formula sits nicely under blush or over foundation. Similarly, if you go too heavy when applying, you can buff it out, for a more diffused effect, with ease.

benefit bronzer
Ten hours after application (Daisy Lester/The Independent)

The main test: how long would the coverage last? I applied the bronzer at 7am before a long day in the office, and found my contour was still going strong 10 hours later. Meanwhile, there’s enough coverage to help blur imperfections (I just used a light skin tint underneath) while also smoothing your complexion and adding radiance.

The product delivers just as much of a natural bronzed finish as its predecessor, with the bonus of being lightweight and dewy on skin. The cream-based formula is particularly good for people with dry skin (as it’s less likely to cling to dry patches) or mature skin, as the texture won’t settle into fine lines like a powder. My skin tends to become shiny and oily toward the end of the day, but a quick top-up of powder helped the bronzer stay in place.

The verdict: Benefit hoola wave cream bronzer

In short, I’m a convert when it comes to Benefit’s hoola wave bronzer. The new-and-improved formula offers more lightweight, buildable and glowy coverage than the OG bronzer. It’s also super easy to apply, thanks to the creamy formula, which blends seamlessly for a cheek, forehead or nose contour. A little goes a long way, too, helping to justify the investment. If you’ve got dry, normal or even combination skin, it’s a hardworking bronzer for everyday use.

