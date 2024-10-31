Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Benefit’s hoola bronzer is a make-up icon, receiving praise from celebrities (think: Ariana Grande and Lindsay Lohan) and normal folk alike, as well as being stocked in many a make-up artist’s kit (ahem, Lisa Potter Dixon).

While most of us in our late twenties and early 30s likely fawned over hoola (£26, Lookfantastic.com) during our teens, you might be surprised to discover that the product is actually 23-years-old, which just goes to show how the formula has successfully maintained its hype for more than two decades.

Plus, you can’t overlook the fact that hoola is one of the more affordable bronzers on the market. While its price has risen from the £20 we remember paying in the early teens, when you consider that Guerlain’s equally iconic terracotta bronzer retails for £47 (Lookfantastic.com), hoola remains a purse-friendly option for everyday wear.

That being said, if the usual £32.50 price tag is stopping you from heading to the checkout, we’ve got good news as right now, you can snap up the cult product with 20 per cent off. Keep reading for our full review, plus details on how to secure the saving.

Benefit hoola matte bronzer: Was £32.50, now £26, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( benefit/The Independent )

After testing against 16 other formulas in our round-up of the best bronzers, our beauty writer dubbed benefit’s hoola the best powder formula of the lot. Describing its performance, they said: “The product itself wowed us as much in this test as it did the first time I used it more than 10 years ago.” As for specifics, they praised its ease of blending, elaborating on how the hoola original shade allows it to be “equally effective as a subtle contour shadow as it is for a dusting of faux summer colour”.

While their verdict certainly has us swayed, we’ve been even more tempted to make an impromptu purchase after spotting that hoola’s miniature 2.5g edition (was £17, now £13.60, Lookfantastic.com) has also been reduced by 20 per cent. If you’ve not come into contact with one of these dainty travel-sizes, it’s worth knowing that they last a surprisingly long time. In fact, if memory serves correctly, one of our tiny tubs lasted in excess of one year. Stock up now ahead of party season for a healthy flush of colour even when the sun’s playing hard to get.

