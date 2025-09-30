I swapped my Dyson supersonic for this affordable hair dryer – and it blew me away

Most of us remember our first hair dryer as a teenager: you felt glamorous and grown-up – and chances are it was from BaByliss.

The brand’s hair dryers – along with its straighteners, curlers and multi-stylers – remain as popular today as they were when BaByliss launched in the Fifties. Not only do the brand’s tools help you recreate a salon-grade bouncy blow-out at home, but they’re a lot cheaper than other market leaders (I’m looking at you, Dyson).

My first hair dryer was BaByliss, as was my first pair of hair straighteners (which I still have to this day). But with so many high-tech and multi-purpose launches from the likes of ghd, Dyson and Shark in recent years, BaByliss now has some fierce competition in the hair-drying game.

Rising to the challenge, the newly released air power pro hair dryer uses advanced airflow technology and boasts a quiet, high-speed motor for fast styling. The sleek, streamlined design also feels thoroughly modern, which sets it apart from BaByliss’s other dryers.

How I tested

Testing the BaByliss air power pro ( Daisy Lester )

I got my hands on the BaByliss tool upon its release, swapping my go-to Dyson supersonic hair dryer for the new air power pro – but does the £100 tool even compare to the £399 luxury option? I followed the strict testing criteria below to find out.

Ease of use: Considering everything from the hair dryer's cable length to weight and size, I assessed how easy the tool was to use.

Heat settings: I noted if it had any heat settings and if so, how effective they were at drying my hair. I also considered the temperature of each setting and whether it felt damaging or uncomfortable to use on my hair.

Speed: No one wants to spend too much time drying and styling their hair day-to-day – with this in mind, I noted how quickly the tool was able to dry my hair.

Attachments: I considered how useful and effective each attachment was that came with the hair dryer, from diffusers to precision nozzles.

Results: Above all, I wanted my hair to look healthy, shiny and salon-worthy after a drying session.

