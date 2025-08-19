The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
8 best hypochlorous acid sprays to cleanse and soothe, tested by a beauty expert
Bye bye inflammation, hello clean, soothed skin
Want to give your skincare routine a boost? The best hypochlorous acid sprays offer multifunctional benefits, from calming inflammation to minimising breakouts.
The versatile mists lend a hand when it comes to banishing germs and bacteria. Originally used in medical settings, skin expert Dr Lauren Jamieson explains that they “can be used for wound care, skincare, skin cleansing before procedures and general disinfection.”
But while the medical applications of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) long predate its popularity in the world of beauty, the industry is catching up. Brands like Mario Badescu Tower 28, and Kanzen have all launched hypochlorous acid mists, combining the acid with other skin-loving ingredients. The claim is that the antibacterial properties in the acid can stop breakouts before they start, and ease skin conditions like eczema and rosacea.
With so many brands making formulas – and as claims about the benefits of hypochlorous acid get more and more outlandish – it can be hard to work out which of these sprays actually lives up to its marketing.
As more and more makeup brands jump on the bandwagon, I went to work separating the good formulas from the bad. Scroll on for my top picks, with suggestions for every skin type and budget.
How I tested
For several months, I tested the following hypochlorous acids in multiple situations, including after the gym (pictured), over makeup and when my skin was breaking out. During this period, I paid attention to the following:
- Odour: Hypochlorous acid is related to chlorine and often smells similar, but the best formulas cleverly mask this swimming pool scent.
- Sensitivity: As a product designed to soothe irritated skin and benefit those with damaged skin barriers, I ensured all the formulas featured were gentle, no matter how frequently they were applied.
- Results: It can take a minimum of six weeks to see reliable results from a single product, which is why I used these sprays for months. I noted any differences in my skin and recorded any brands that stood out from an anti-inflammatory perspective.
- Value for money: Taking into account size, cost, packaging (including pump and spray dispensers) and ingredients, I weighed up which formulas had the most to offer.
Lucy Smith has been reviewing beauty products for IndyBest since July 2024, covering everything from the best micellar waters to the best hyaluronic acid serums. When it comes to face mists, she’s on top of the latest trends, and reviewed Rhode’s glazing mist when it launched earlier this year. She’s also experienced symptoms of rosacea on her face, so she was perfectly placed to assess the claims of these hypochlorous sprays.
1Isoclean hypochlorous spray
- Best: Hypochlorous acid spray overall
- Skin type: All except eczema-prone skin
- Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly: Yes
- Why we love it
- Neutral scent (not like a swimming pool)
- No comedogenic or stripping ingredients
- Take note
- Pills slightly atop existing skincare
Many hypochlorous acids have a strong whiff of chlorine or bleach. Many formulas – such as Tower 28, included in below – suffer from this swimming pool-like scent. However, Isoclean’s hypochlorous acid spray is odourless.
It’s refreshing like a face mist and doesn’t change the appearance of your skin, whether it’s glowy from skincare or matte from setting powder. As someone guilty of touching their face a lot, the addition of the Isoclean spray did prompt some pilling once it settled down, and a few minutes after application, it left my skin feeling slightly itchy (likely due to the inclusion of sea salt in the formula). However, this sensation quickly disappeared, and otherwise, the spray caused no issues. Overall, it was still my favourite of the sprays tested, thanks to a reasonable price and lack of odour.
2Vital Baby aquaint cleansing water
- Best: Budget hypochlorous acid spray
- Skin type: All
- Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly: Yes
- Why we love it
- Non-drying on dehydrated complexions and skin prone to flaking
- Gentle enough to use on babies
- Available in a travel size
- No odour
- Take note
- Not safe to use on eyes
- Huge 500ml bottle needs to be used within three months
- The spray is quite powerful, with large droplets
When the hypochlorous acid skincare boom began in 2024, Vital Baby’s budget-friendly offer was an immediate best seller. It has a salt-free formula, making it better suited to drier skin types, too.
It has a neutral odour and, despite a powerful dispenser pump, the formula absorbs relatively quickly into your skin. I found it sat comfortably on my face and didn’t leave my skin feeling taut. With such a big bottle, it’s great for liberal top-to-toe applications after exercise and – as its name suggests – cleaning little ones. However, like many hypochlorous acids, once opened, it must be used within three months.
3Clinisept+ skin cleansing antimicrobial hypochlorous solution
- Best: Hypochlorous acid spray for eyes
- Skin type: All
- Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly: Yes
- Why we love it
- Fine mist dispenser
- Suitable for use post-surgery
- Subtle smell
- Take note
- Small quantity for price
This hypochlorous acid spray is safe for eyes and use post-surgery. Though I didn’t test the spray under these circumstances, it’s helpful to know that the formula is medical-grade and, in my non-surgical experience, I felt no sensitivity when using this product, thanks to its alcohol-free, fragrance-free and oil-free makeup.
Although £15 for 100ml is on the steep side, I wouldn’t begrudge the price for the peace of mind it might afford post-surgery. The natural fragrance is light, albeit slightly similar to disinfectant, and the trigger dispenser creates a luxuriously fine mist. The result is a refreshing spritz that gets to work on bacteria, without affecting the look or feel of the skin.
4Kanzen cleansing antibacterial water
- Best: Hypochlorous acid spray for use over makeup
- Skin type: All, be careful with dry skin in winter
- Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly: Yes
- Why we love it
- Can be applied over makeup
- 100 per cent natural ingredients
- Minimises sebum production
- Take note
- Not safe to use on eyes
- Strong chlorine smell
This hypochlorous acid spray has been going viral on TikTok after a number of people declared it a “miracle spray.” Much like its competitors, the formula features a simple list of three ingredients – water, salt and hypochlorous acid – with neither parabens nor fragrance. Unlike many beauty products, this formula is made in the UK, cutting back on manufacturer-to-consumer miles versus some other brands.
In practice, the spray feels refreshing and, as someone who suffers excess shine at midday like clockwork, I was enticed by the brand’s promise to reduce sebum levels. Initially, it left the same glowy finish as a setting spray when applied over makeup, but didn’t fix any patchiness that had formed in the several hours since swiping on my foundation. That said, as the minutes wore on, my skin appeared less greasy, with salt having mild oil-absorbing properties.
Given that I’m exposed to city pollution and an abundance of natural sebum, I found this spray’s combination of anti-bacterial and subtly mattifying ingredients perfect for my skin. Just bear in mind it has a pretty pungent whiff of chlorine.
5Qure Skincare dermal mist hypochlorous acid spray
- Best: Luxury hypochlorous acid spray
- Skin type: All
- Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly: Yes
- Why we love it
- Skin-calming benefits
- Ultra fine mist
- Pleasant, light scent
- Take note
- Mild drying effect, but easily alleviated with a moisturiser
- Takes a few seconds longer to absorb than some other formulas
One of the few to include additional skincare ingredients, this hypochlorous acid spray features chrysanthellum indicum flower water, which boasts anti-inflammatory properties. Plus, its natural scent helps to mask the chlorine-like odour of the hypochlorous acid. I found the scent relatively neutral, if ever-so-slightly spa-like, which was a definite bonus compared with some of the more pungent sprays I tried. For those looking for a post-workout formula to prevent back or chest acne, this one is a great option.
The mist dispensed evenly and covered my entire face in a light layer with just one pump, but it took slightly longer than others to absorb into the skin (perhaps 30 seconds). Because of the inclusion of salt, it left a slight sensation of tightness, too. However, this was easily remedied with moisturiser and shouldn’t warrant concern for those with dry skin.
6Tower 28 SOS daily rescue facial spray
- Best: Hypochlorous acid spray for eczema sufferers
- Skin type: All
- Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly: Yes
- Why we love it
- Approved by the National Eczema Association
- Available in a handy travel size
- Packaging made from 100 per cent post-consumer recycling
- Has calming benefits as well as being anti-microbial
- Take note
- Expensive
- Mist could be finer
- Strong chlorine smell
A no-nonsense formula with just three ingredients, Tower 28’s spray has no fragrance, alcohol or synthetic additives that could cause eczema or psoriasis flare ups. In fact, this spray is approved by the American National Eczema Association, so it’s safe to use even if your eczema is particularly reactive.
The brand poses the spray as an alternative to toner. With its anti-redness and healing benefits, I can certainly see the appeal of this toner alternative for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.
The pump dispenser produces a medium-fine mist (I’ve seen finer), but I was impressed by the neutral sensation the formula left on my skin. While some toner sprays can leave my face tingling after application, Tower 28’s was practically weightless. After using this product, my skin felt the same as it does post-shower or cleanse. This was comfortable for me as someone with oily skin, but I’d recommend following up with your moisturiser if you experience dryness or flaking.
However, I think this formula is a little overpriced. It only includes a few ingredients, and it smells very strongly of chlorine. If your skin doesn’t suffer irritation, you might want to opt for a cheaper product, but if you’re susceptible to eczema, psoriasis or other skin sensitivities, this spray may just be worth the splurge.
7Mario Badescu repairing facial spray with hypochlorous acid
- Best: Versatile hypochlorous acid spray
- Skin type: All
- Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly: Yes
- Why we love it
- Suitable for everything from sunburn aftercare to disinfecting smartphones
- Available in travel size
- Take note
- Slight disinfectant scent
- Takes several minutes to absorb
Mario Badescu is famed for its face mists and, in 2023, the brand was one of the first to launch a skincare-oriented (versus clinical-led) hypochlorous acid to the mass market. Its main appeal is the sheer variety of settings in which you can use it. It’s great for tattoo aftercare, disinfecting makeup brushes, soothing chafing and minimising underarm odour – to name a few.
During testing, I used the spray post-workout and enjoyed a refreshing sensation after application, not to mention a flattering glow that offset my tired appearance after a heavy gym session. This glow bordered on wet for the first few minutes, but did eventually sink in.
The scent is subtle, but still recognisably chlorine-like. Then again, higher cost options such as Tower 28’s presented a much stronger smell, so I was pleased by the subtleness here. Plus, the smell dissipated once absorbed.
8Clinisoothe+ skin purifier
- Best: Hypochlorous acid spray for rosacea-prone skin
- Skin type: All
- Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly: Yes
- Why we love it
- Safe for face, eyes, lips and body
- Fine, evenly distributed mist
- Dermatologist-tested for sensitive skin
- Take note
- Strong chlorine smell
- Slight tingling sensation on skin
After being told by Hailey Bieber’s facialist, Joanne Evans, that my skin was showing signs of rosacea, I was keen to try Clinisoothe’s skin purifier. With the formula promising seven benefits – purifying, cleansing, soothing, balancing, protecting, calming and recovery – and being described as suitable for eczema-, blemish- and rosacea-prone skin, I hoped to see reductions in redness and inflammation, as well as some improvements to my fragile skin barrier.
As you can see in my testing imagery, my post-workout redness becomes more noticeable as a result of the rosacea. Around this time, I also noticed more facial sensitivity because of the body’s histamine release when exercising. While I’m not sure there is any instant fix for this ruddiness (the pictures speak for themselves), my skin felt better and less tender after a spritz of the Clinisoothe.
However, this spray has the strongest chlorine odour of the formulas I tested, and after I applied it, there was a light astringent sensation. Much like Qure’s formula, this was quick to fix with a moisturiser.
Your questions on hypochlorous acid sprays answered
What is the best hypochlorous acid spray?
Offering a competitive price and pleasant neutral scent, Isoclean’s hypochlorous acid spray was my favourite overall. It felt refreshing and left no unsightly residues, making it perfect for multiple applications as and when needed. If you’re looking to spend less, Vital Baby’s acquaint formula lived up to the social media hype. Alternatively, for something a little more indulgent, Qure’s chamomile-infused dermal mist was a delight to use.
When to use a hypochlorous acid spray
Skin expert Dr Lauren Jamieson says: “Depending on the specific condition of skin, hypochlorous can be used daily or even twice daily on cleansed skin, allowed to dry and followed by a regular skincare programme”.
