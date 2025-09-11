Cult Beauty has gone for a contemporary box design on its advent calendar, working with artist Quentin Jones on the lilac and grey collage-style packaging. Personally, I’d prefer something a little more festive sitting next to my Christmas tree, but that’s the traditionalist in me speaking. If you find the classic red and gold tones a bit overdone, this is the perfect antidote. The two doors neatly close thanks to a magnetic circular disc at the front. The boxes are sturdy too, so it’ll hold up well if you want to reuse it in years to come.

I received the limited-edition curation calendar, which is worth more than £1,200 (the classic is worth more than £1,100). Most of the products remain the same, but there are a couple of additions – particularly when it comes to fragrance. For example in the limited-edition version, you’ll find travel sizes of Kayali’s vanilla candy rock sugar (£73, Cultbeauty.co.uk), Kilian good girl gone bad (£225, Cultbeauty.co.uk), the Sol de Janeiro cheirosa 59 perfume mist (£24, Cultbeauty.co.uk) as well three mini-sized perfumes by The House of Creed (Eladaria, Queen of Silk and Carmina). I’ll be popping the Kilian perfume spray into my handbag – it’s floral but not overwhelmingly sweet, with a subtle spiciness that can take you effortlessly from day to night.

As for make-up, I was excited to see plenty of my favourite brands as I went through the calendar. Standouts include Patrick Ta’s double take creme and powder blush palette (£34, Cultbeauty.co.uk) in a deep mocha shade that’s beautiful for warm skin tones, Hourglass’ unlocked instant extensions mascara (£32, Cultbeauty.co.uk), which truly lives up to its name, and Gisou’s nourishing honey infused lip oil in cherry on the cake (£24, Cultbeauty.co.uk). The full size beauty light wand in spotlight from Charlotte Tilbury (£30, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and Natasha Denona mini pastel palette (£24, Cultbeauty.co.uk) are lovely, shimmery additions for the party season.

Some of my favourite products include the Gisou honey infused lip oil (left) and the Patrick Ta double take creme and powder blush palette (right) (Sabrina Sahota/The Independent)

The skincare offering features lots of viral hits including Summer Fridays’ jet lag mist (£21, Cultbeauty.co.uk), which is my go-to for a midday make-up refresh, Byoma’s budget-friendly phyto-mucin glow serum (£14.99, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and the Laneige bouncy and firm serum (£39, Cultbeauty.co.uk). There are two full size products that really give you your money’s worth – Medik8’s c-tetra advanced (£69, Cultbeauty.co.uk), a hardworking vitamin c serum that’s a staple in my routine, and the Kate Somerville exfolikate intensive exfoliating treatment (£69, Cultbeauty.co.uk). The value of these two products alone is worth is more than half the price of the advent calendar.

I did notice that there were five lip oils and treatments included, such as the Fenty Skin plush puddin' intensive recovery lip mask (£20, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and the Dr Dennis Gross derminfusions plump and repair lip treatment (£25, Cultbeauty.co.uk). I’ve usually got a sea of lip products floating at the bottom of my handbag, but even this felt a tad much for me.

Comparatively, the haircare offering is a bit thin on the ground, with only three products included. However two of these are full size – the Philip Kingsley overnight scalp barrier serum (£31, Cultbeauty.co.uk), which didn’t particularly excite me, and the more impressive, K18 leave-in molecular repair hair mask (£70, Cultbeauty.co.uk). We named the latter the best leave-in hair mask and it’s worth almost 30 per cent of the calendar’s price.

When it comes to the final box on 25 December, Cult Beauty has not held back with its beauty treats. Rather than one product, you get seven make-up and skincare products to enjoy, leaving you plenty to try well into the new year. My favourite of the bunch is the travel size By Terry hyaluronic hydra-powder (£42, Cultbeauty.co.uk) – as for the rest, you’ll have to wait until Christmas Day to see.

At the time of writing, Cult Beauty’s limited-edition advent calendar is sold out. You can either join the waitlist or, if you just can’t wait, the classic version is still available to buy now.