Mulled wine, trays of stuffing, endless parties and decadent hampers: the Christmas season is all about overindulgence – and it doesn’t get more indulgent than the best beauty advent calendars.

Replacing sweet treats and chocolate bites with skincare saviours, must-have scents, luxe haircare and pampering products, beauty brands are serving up a whole new way to countdown to Christmas. And each year, the offerings have got bigger and better.

From Asos’ treasure trove of firm favourites to Lookfantastic’s bargain bounty and Liberty’s beautifully designed box, it’s safe to say brands have read the assignment for 2025.

One of the most anticipated calendars annually comes from Selfridges. Just like the luxury retailer’s beauty halls, its advent offering is packed with premium products – and this year is no exception.

Costing £250, the calendar is overflowing with high-end brands, including Charlotte Tilbury, Refy, Jo Malone, Creed and Color Wow, Augustinus Bader and Murad – equating to a whopping overall worth of £1,136 (£100 more than last years). From serums, eyeshadows and eye creams to hair oils, matte lipsticks, vitamins and candles, a wealth of beauty essentials are hidden behind the signature yellow drawers.

How I tested

I committed the cardinal Christmas sin and opened every drawer before December ( Daisy Lester )

In order to review this year’s offering, I went against every bone in my body and opened each door ahead of the Christmas season.

Value for money : Considering the size of each product and cost of the calendar, I weighed up whether the Selfridges line-up offered good value for money. The brand claim you’re saving more than £800 on the contents of the calendar, but does this match up with the products inside?

: Considering the size of each product and cost of the calendar, I weighed up whether the Selfridges line-up offered good value for money. The brand claim you’re saving more than £800 on the contents of the calendar, but does this match up with the products inside? Sizes : Similarly, I noted the size of each of the beauty products, assessing whether they were full-size or deluxe, while considering how long each formula would last beyond the Christmas period.

: Similarly, I noted the size of each of the beauty products, assessing whether they were full-size or deluxe, while considering how long each formula would last beyond the Christmas period. Variety: I know it’s only September, but I wanted the variety of products to get me excited for the festive season. Whether it was a shampoo and conditioner or mascara and eyeliner, each product had to have wow-factor.

Here’s what to expect if you decide to indulge this festive season.

