It might feel wrong to start thinking about Christmas ahead of the official countdown, but there’s no such thing as being too early in the beauty world. From Liberty and Harvey Nichols to M&S and Boots, brands are kicking off the festivities with luxe advent calendars for skincare and make-up fans.

A curated mix of the bestsellers in its beauty hall, John Lewis & Partners is always one of the most anticipated line-ups each year. As for 2024, it doesn’t disappoint. In fact, it’s already sold out twice this season – but now, it’s back.

Setting you back £195 but boasting an overall worth of more than £900, you’re saving more than 70 per cent on the beauty inside with the roster of products spanning make-up, haircare, skincare, fragrance and more.

From cult names like Ouai, Living Proof, Murad and Sunday Riley to premium brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Kate Somerville, Sol de Janeiro, Ren and Bobbi Brown, there are 32 products inside – 20 of which are full size (the most ever).

Ramping up the excitement to the big day, 10 of you could also win a £500 gift voucher behind door 25, as well as luxury experiences (think a Neom ultimate spa break and treatments at Cavendish Clinics across the UK).

How I tested

open image in gallery Testing some of the products inside ( Daisy Lester )

I got my hands on John Lewis’s beauty advent calendar for 2024 to see if it is as luxe as the brand claims, as well as if it stands out in the crowded market. Committing the cardinal Christmas sin of opening each drawer ahead of December, I assessed the packaging and variety of products and brands found inside, the quality of the formulas and value for money. Here’s my verdict.