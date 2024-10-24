Selfridges beauty advent calendar
- Price: £250
- Worth: £1000+
- Number of days: 25
- Advent calendar highlights: 8ml Byredo rose of no man’s land perfume, Davines shampoo, conditioner and hair mask trio, Murad retinol youth renewal serum and Champō pitta growth serum
- Available: Sold out – restock coming soon
- Why we love it
- 22 full size products
- Some days of the calendar with as many as three products within
- All 38 products are exclusive to Selfridges and won’t be found in any other beauty advent this year
- Take note
- A few too many sample-size perfumes
Upon unveiling the Selfridges beauty advent from its silver protective sleeve, I couldn’t deny the aesthetics of the box itself. The brand’s signature mustard-yellow verges on gold, making it ideal for a Christmassy nod, while a wrap of actual gold foil recreates the iconic French style ‘beaux-arts’ facade of the Selfridges store. Compared to 2023’s iteration – a deep burgundy affair – this year’s calendar celebrates the grandeur of the British institution itself with, of course, a hint of festive spirit in the metallic detailing.
As for the products, day one starts off strong with Charlotte Tilbury’s magic water cream (£23, Selfridges.com) and I must say I was thrilled to see this version of the make-up artist’s renowned moisturiser included, as the OG magic cream is often too thick and oily for some skin types. Day 25 isn’t, I’d argue, the best day of the haul and, though the duo of Fenty Beauty and Fenty Hair products, plus a Selfridges beauty concierge gift card (to use on in-store make-up masterclasses and the like) were undoubtedly a treat, it was day 16 that impressed me the most. Indeed, with three products from one of my favourite haircare brands, Davines, shoppers are treated to the nounou shampoo (£10.50, Selfridges.com), conditioner (£10.50, Selfridges.com) and the nounou hair mask (not sold in smaller 75ml size, but estimated to be worth over £8) for the ultimate silky and shiny strands.
In fact, the haircare offering in this calendar is one of the best going with a total of seven products included from the likes of Moroccan oil and the TikTok-approved Champō pitta growth serum (£34, Selfridges.com). Likewise, the calendar offers almost a full skincare routine with the loved-by-all Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm (£29, Selfridges.com), the Paula’s Choice azelaic acid toner (£40, Selfridges.com), plus a ‘second cleanse’ face wash, SPF, eye cream and two moisturisers from the likes of Dr. Barbara Sturm and Supergoop!
I do feel the inclusion of seven fragrances is a tad excessive and, though I can see the appeal of the variety for picky shoppers, the chances are few people are likely to have an affinity to each and every one. That said, I was certainly excited to unbox Gisou’s honey infused wild rose hair perfume (£34, Selfridges.com), with myself and half of the internet nurturing a deep obsession with the same honey-based hair oil – it’s seriously addictive.
A final note to leave you on? You’ll also find the Ross J. Barr healing (£15, Selfridges.com), calm (£15, Selfridges.com) and sleep patches (£15, Selfridges.com), which I have not heard the end of since they were released in 2020. A stick-on homeopathic solution to my aches, stresses and 3pm caffeine hit? Yes please.