The Selfridges beauty advent calendar is one of the Christmas countdown OGs and has been in circulation since 2010.

Back then, the calendar was stocked exclusively with L’Oréal minis and cost shoppers as little as £60. Now, 14 years on, the Selfridges 2024 offering costs much more at £250. However, it’s not just for beauty sampling and, on the contrary, boasts more than 20 full-size products to enjoy. In totaly, there are 38 productsto get experimental with, giving shoppers the best of both worlds with a plethora of mini and retail-size goodies.

After amassing a mega waitlist since its announcement in early September, the hefty haul went live last week on 16 October. It sold out in days, naturally, but the brand is pretty on top of restocking, promising more calendars for eager beauty buffs soon.

Ahead of the next restock, I managed to get my hands on the beauty bonanza here at IndyBest to give you the lowdown on everything from what’s inside to the packaging, so you can decide if it’s worth snapping up when the time comes. Here’s everything you need to know.

How I tested

open image in gallery I unboxed every item in the Selfridges advent calendar and put them to the test ( Lucy Smith )

After receiving the 25-box Christmas countdown, I put my festive traditions aside and unwrapped every day in a single sitting. I weighed up the desirability of the products, from trending to long-standing icons, and put the formulas to the test, noting performance, size and overall value for money. Keep scrolling for my full run down, including how to shop and the key product info.