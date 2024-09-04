Jump to content
Liberty’s beauty advent calendar is finally here – but does it live up to the hype?

Worth more than £1,200, the Christmas countdown is packed with full-size products

Eva Waite-Taylor
Wednesday 04 September 2024 04:27 EDT
Liberty was the original retailer to launch a multi-brand beauty advent calendar
Liberty was the original retailer to launch a multi-brand beauty advent calendar (Liberty/iStock/The Independent)

Celebrating 10 years since the retailer’s inaugural beauty advent calendar, Liberty’s Christmas countdown is set to be a magical one. The luxury department store’s annual 25-day delight has become one of its fastest-selling products, with its offering improving every year.

While the likes of Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, Harrods and SpaceNK continue to bowl us over with their offerings, Liberty’s remains at the top of most people’s wishlists. As someone who has been covering advent calendars for years, I can confidently say that Liberty’s calendar never fails to impress.

For 2024, the festive offering is worth more than £1,200 (£200 more than 2023’s advent calendar) and is jam-packed with 28 products, 18 of which are full-size, spanning fragrances, haircare and skincare. Much like last year, there’s a golden ticket worth £1,000 hidden within five of the advent calendars (fingers crossed you’re one of the lucky winners).

To see if this year’s Liberty advent calendar is worth the hype (and your money), I got my hands on it ahead of the release.

How I tested

The design stays true to the iconic Liberty advent calendar look
The design stays true to the iconic Liberty advent calendar look (Eva Waite-Taylor)

As with all beauty advent calendar reviews, I considered packaging (is it festive enough to evoke the true Christmas spirit?), the products included (is there plenty of variation across beauty categories?), and, of course, the price. Owing to it being high value, I wanted to make sure this luxe offering was really worth splashing the cash.

Liberty beauty advent calendar 2024

liberty-beauty-advent-calendar-2024-review-indybest (1).png
  • Worth: £1,500
  • Number of days: 25
  • Number of products: 28 (18 full-size)
  • Advent calendar highlights: Lisa Eldridge liquid lurex eyeshadow, Surratt artistique blush, Skin Rocks moisturiser, Dr Sebagh rose de vie serum, La Mer the lip volumiser
  • Available: Now
  • Why we love it
    • Great selection of skincare
    • More make-up products than last year
    • The two candles included smell divine
  • Take note
    • Would’ve liked to have seen greater variety in the brands included
  1.  £260 from Libertylondon.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Liberty beauty advent calendar

As the original beauty advent calendar founder, it’s hardly a surprise that Liberty’s offering is one of the best. The contents cover everything from skincare, haircare and make-up to candles and fragrances. It does serve as an excellent way to sample some of the best brands in the business, but I would’ve liked to have seen greater variety in the brands chosen between last year’s and this year’s. That being said, each gift has been carefully selected. It will always be a standout calendar, and, if you have £260 to spend, I have no doubt the lucky recipient – be that you or a loved one – will enjoy this Christmas countdown. It certainly lives up to the hype.

