As ever, Liberty has kept to tradition with its design – the front displays a striking festive illustration of the iconic London store (the Christmas tree hanging out of a London cab is one of my favourite aspects). The doors open to reveal 25 individually numbered drawers, which are in keeping with last year’s colour scheme of dark purple and gold.

In terms of what’s inside, it’s tricky to know where I should start. As you’d expect from something as luxe and reputable as Liberty’s calendar, it contains some of the most coveted products, as well as a seriously impressive range of full-size treats (18, to be precise). If you want to avoid spoilers and keep the contents a surprise, I’d recommend scrolling to the verdict. If you love a sneak peek, however, your Christmas wish will be answered, because I’m here to serve.

Much like last year’s advent calendar, the first drawer you open reveals a new scent from LBRTY (£45, Libertylondon.com), Liberty’s own perfume brand. With a woody dry-down, the warming perfume is perfect for use in the lead-up to the big day and beyond. While Liberty claims it’s full size, I’d argue the 8ml bottle is certainly more travel size. This isn’t the only fragrance in the calendar, though (there are four others, in fact), so you won’t feel short-changed. Day seven, for example, reveals a travel-sized 10ml bottle of Bibbi Parfum the other room (£225 for 100ml, Libertylondon.com), which has spicy undertones. I’ll leave the other perfumes as a surprise.

Of course, skincare aficionados are in safe hands here. Some of my favourite brands – such as Paula’s Choice, Augustinus Bader and Sunday Riley – are included. One of the standout products is the Paula’s Choice skin perfecting liquid exfoliant (£35 for the full-size version, Libertylondon.com) – the brand’s most gentle AHAs – which worked wonders on my congested skin, and I’m sure it’s made my complexion look brighter. The only downside is it’s a travel-size version, so certainly one to repurchase if you love it.

Another skincare highlight was the full-size Dr Sebagh rose de vie serum (£132, Libertylondon.com), which you’ll uncover on day two. Despite feeling slightly oily on the skin, it’s by no means sticky and worked to soothe and hydrate dry patches. There’s no doubt I’ll be thankful for this come the deep, dark winter months when my skin is suffering from the cold weather.

Similarly, the MZ Skin soothe and smooth hyaluronic brightening eye complex (£110, Libertylondon.com) promises to brighten dark circles in just 30 days – while I’ve not tested the product long enough to confirm that, what I can say is it certainly feels as though it’s working hard. With an initial cooling effect, the thick formula certainly moisturises the under-eye area.

Where haircare is concerned, there are four products to unbox. On day four, you’ll get a travel-size bottle of Ouai detox shampoo deluxe (£28 for full size, Libertylondon.com), which I enjoyed using. However, I can’t help but feel Liberty missed the mark by not also including a travel-size version of the conditioner. That being said, the other products did make up for this.

I was excited to try the Davines oi milk (£27.75, Libertylondon.com) after trying the brand’s shampoo in Liberty’s advent calendar last year. The formula is a leave-in treatment that reduces frizz – I’ve used it straight after washing and noticed my locks looking less Hagrid-like.

I was also pleased to unbox Hair by Sam McKnight’s deeper love intense treatment mask (£48, Libertylondon.com) on day 18. It featured in IndyBest’s review of the best hair masks, with the tester noting an “impressive reduction in the appearance of split ends”, and I experienced similar results.

Last year’s advent calendar was lacking make-up products, and there’s certainly been an improvement in that department for 2024. Day nine, for example, features two products – Trish McEvoy’s intense gel liner in black (£22, Libertylondon.com) and Surratt’s artistique blush (£30, Libertylondon.com), which is a highlight pigmented powdered blush that will certainly add a pop of colour to a make-up look during the festive season and beyond.