Black Friday is slowly approaching! And while it may still feel like a world a way, it never hurts to be ahead of the game when it comes to scoring some serious savings. And there’s nothing we like more than filling up our kitchens with top-of-the-line appliances at a fraction of the price.

Ninja has become the gold standard when it comes to kitchen gadgets, offering high-performing and professional quality products to meet all your cooking needs.

The brand makes more than just a cracking blender, Ninja covers everything from air fryers to chef-grade knife sets and even pizza ovens. Whatever you need to express your inner Gordon Ramsey, Ninja has got you covered.

But this doesn’t mean you should have to break the bank to kit your kitchen out. So, we’ve compiled everything you need to know in order to get the most out of Black Friday when it does arrive, as well as some super savings you can snap up right now.

When will Ninja Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Black Friday will be gracing us with its presence this year on 29 November 2024, following America’s Thanksgiving Day.

While the original Black Friday was confined to a strict 24 hours, now most retailers opt for a full weekend of savvy shopping with the sale running until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday. And this year is no different, so expect the sale to finish at midnight on 2 December.

What to expect from Ninja deals this Black Friday 2024

While we can’t predict exactly what deals we will be able to get our hands on this year, we have looked carefully at previous sales to see what we can expect for 2024.

During Cyber Monday 2023, we saw big price reductions on some of Ninja’s best-selling air fryers, including the AF100UK (£99.99, Currys.co.uk), which was reduced by almost half its original price.

If you’re starting from scratch when it comes to your kitchen, or if you’re just looking for a refresh, then we suggest you look at the excellent pots and pans Ninja has to offer. Last year, Ninja’s zero stick classic 5-piece pan set (£149.99, Ninja.co.uk) had a tummy-rumbling saving of more than £50 off.

Or, if you’re more of a baker, we’d suggest you look into Ninjas food mixers and electric whisks. Like the Foodi 2-in-1 hand blender and mixer (£99.99, Ninja.co.uk) which saw a 20 per cent discount last Cyber Monday.

Deals you can shop right now

Ninka foodi max dual zone air fryer with smart cook system AF451UK: Was £269.99, now £249.97, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

Cooking for a big house full of hungry tummies can be a tricky task, which is why we rely on our appliances to give us a helping hand. This Ninja air fryer has a huge 9.5l capacity, with separate drawers so you can cook two foods, two ways. A strikingly similar model to this one was awarded a five-star review from our tester, who named it the best dual-drawer air fryer currently on the market.

Buy now

Ninja creami ice cream and frozen dessert maker: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

Ninja is currently offering 20 per cent off its TikTok-viral ice cream maker. When we tried it out, our tester was blown away by the machine’s versatile capabilities, as it can make not only ice cream, but also smoothie bowls, frozen yoghurt, frappes, frozen cocktails and so much more.

Ninja foodi 9-in-1 multi-cooker 7.5l OP500UK: Was £249, now £149 , Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

Right now you can save £100 on this tried, tested and approved Ninja air fryer. Our tester named this machine the best air fryer for newbies, perfect for those kicking off their culinary journey. They said: “While we were testing out the air frying function, we also tried out the other settings and can confirm the multicooker was a more timely and economically efficient way to cook a roast dinner, too.” Just in time for the cosy season.

