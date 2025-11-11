Trump sings along to handful of words to ‘God Bless America’ at Veterans Day event

Donald Trump sang only a few words of “God Bless America” at a Veterans Day event in Washington on Tuesday (11 November).

The President stood alongside JD Vance as the patriotic song, written in 1918, was played at a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Mr Trump sang the first few words before staying silent for a large majority of the sing-along, then rejoined towards the end.

During a rambling speech to veterans, Trump bragged about the approval rating of the VA, shouted out members of his cabinet and bemoaned the fact France, Russia and the UK celebrate their victories in the world wars because “we [the United States] won those wars.”