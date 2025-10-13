Red carpet rolled out for Trump as Netanyahu welcomes him to Israel

A red carpet was rolled out for Donald Trump as he arrived in Israel on Monday. 13 October, ahead of the release of hostages.

The president arrived in the country to a hero’s welcome, declaring that the “war is over” and “every country is dancing in the streets”.

Mr Trump will address the Knesset and meet families of the hostages in Jerusalem. He will then fly to a “peace summit” in Egypt's Sharm-el-Sheikh, where his peace deal will be signed.

More than 1,700 Palestinian prisoners and detainees are set to be released as part of the deal. The majority of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons have not been charged or convicted, according to Israel-based rights organisation Hamoked.