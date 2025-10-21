Meet the mother who has saved dozens of children ravaged by war

A mother who has saved dozens of children ravaged by war in Bosnia and Gaza has been awarded a Pride of Britain Lifetime Achievement award for her three decades of work.

Sally Becker spoke exclusively to The Independent about the moment a news report forced her into taking action.

She said: “I watched a news report on TV 32 years ago and I saw a woman trying to cross the road in Sarajevo. She had a little boy and she saw a TV crew, went over and said ‘why is no one helping us?’ and I just thought I had to do something.”