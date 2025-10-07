Robert Jenrick slammed plans for pro-Palestine protests on 7 October as a "f***ing disgrace."

Tuesday marks the second anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel. It comes days after two people were killed at a synagogue in Manchester.

Speaking at a Spectator event at the Conservative party conference in Manchester on Monday, 6 October, the shadow justice secretary called for people to “show some common decency” and “think of your fellow citizens, British Jews, people who might be fearful and lonely and afraid right now, and call off those protests.“

Sir Keir Starmer has urged students not to attend pro-Palestine protests on Tuesday.