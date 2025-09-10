Putin told US he will occupy Donbas region by end of 2025, Zelensky claims

Vladimir Putin told the US he will occupy the Donbas region of Ukraine by the end of 2025, Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed.

In an interview with ABC News, aired on Tuesday (9 September), the Ukrainian president said: “That is, he ]Putin] says that in three to four months, and this is what he told the Americans, the White House, and President Trump's representative Witkoff, he said that he would take Donbas in two to three months, maximum four months.”

Zelensky warned that Russia’s plans could cost “years and a million people” if Moscow accelerates its offensive.