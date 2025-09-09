Susanna Reid grills Nicola Sturgeon on ‘upset’ over flag-raising in Scotland

Susanna Reid grilled Nicola Sturgeon on why she was "upset" over flags being raised in Scotland.

The former First Minister appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (9 September), admitting that witnessing the saltire being displayed on lampposts in Aberdeen took her by surprise and that she believed the flags were not being flown "to spread that sort of positive view of Scotland”.

The broadcaster interjected, asking Ms Sturgeon, "How do you know?"

"I think we should get less worked up about flags," the former Scottish National Party leader added.