How a stranger stopped me from taking my own life as a missing child

A musician and public speaker who disappeared from home multiple times has opened up about the moment a stranger stopped him from taking his own life as a missing child.

J Grange has called for more targeted support for neurodivergent children, as his undiagnosed ADHD was the "biggest catalyst" for him going missing.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough for one child to get help.

Text costs £10 plus your network charge. Missing People (Charity No. 1020419, SC047419) receives 100% of your donation. Bill payer’s permission is required. We’ll ask for your consent preferences via text. CS: 02034047251