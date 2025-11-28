Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At just 13 years old, J Grange was disappearing from home again and again. He had been excluded from school, was in trouble with the police, and was written off as disruptive. In reality, he was a child in crisis, struggling with undiagnosed ADHD and sinking into depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

“I just didn't want to be seen by anybody,” Mr Grange told The Independent. “The easiest option for me was to run, just run, go missing... It was a few times, it wasn't just the once... It was normally almost like a defence mechanism for when I was struggling mentally and with my neurodivergence.”

The Independent is joining forces with Missing People to launch a new service that will be a lifeline for children in crisis. Co-designed and piloted by young people themselves, SafeCall will offer the support, safety and connection they need.

Our goal is to raise £165,000 to help fund this free service so that the 70,000 children reported missing each year can find safety. The charity currently reaches one in four of those children and, with your support, SafeCall will reach many more.

open image in gallery J Grange pictured during the time in secondary school when he was getting excluded and going missing ( J Grange )

The charity, along with senior psychologists, has previously warned that neurodivergent children could be in greater danger of going missing and are at heightened risk of harm such as exploitation while they are away. Despite mounting evidence from frontline services, Missing People says there is still a stark lack of formal research, with early indications suggesting the scale of the issue could be far greater than records currently capture.

There are fears that young people with conditions like autism and ADHD are being left without the specialist support they need, and the charity is calling for tailored interventions to prevent children falling through the gaps.

Mr Grange, from Essex, said he was one of those young people as he joined calls for more targeted support. “Neurodivergence is the thing that makes me, it’s given me all the strengths I’ve had in my life, but it also gave me a lot of negatives because of being undiagnosed as well. At the time I was going missing, I didn’t know what was going on. And that’s what led to the school exclusions, the getting in trouble with police, the in and out of court, detentions, isolations, you name it.

“And it was the biggest catalyst for me going missing, 100 per cent. When I would go missing, it was just taking a break from everything. But even when I’d go missing, my brain wouldn’t shut down, because ADHD goes a thousand miles per hour. I was overthinking, I was nervous, I was thinking, what’s going to happen, what are my family going to think, what are my friends going to think?

“So it’s a massive issue, and I think it’s one of the things that gets overlooked. We seem to miss neurodivergence.”

It is estimated that more than 15 per cent of people in the UK are neurodivergent, according to NHS Scotland. Before his diagnosis, Mr Grange described struggling with low self-esteem and emotional dysregulation, “hating myself, not understanding myself, thinking I'm bad, I'm naughty, I'm unintelligent, I'm lazy”.

After going missing multiple times between the ages of 13 and 15, he was diagnosed with ADHD at 16 and soon stopped disappearing. “After the diagnosis, I understood myself more, which gave me clarity, and I stopped all the negative things, going missing and dealing [drugs] and changed my life around,” Mr Grange, who has also now been diagnosed with dyspraxia, said.

open image in gallery Mr Grange is now an adviser for Missing People ( J Grange )

“If my ADHD had been understood, I wouldn't have gone down the shocking mental health journey that I went on, with depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, a suicide attempt. It all linked back to my ADHD and my, at the time, undiagnosed neurodivergence. My ADHD was the biggest catalyst for going missing, and my ADHD not being understood was even bigger.”

Now an adviser for Missing People, he said a “brilliant, trustworthy” service such as SafeCall could have changed the course of his life. “If something like this had been around when I was younger, I wouldn't have felt all the things I felt, I wouldn't have continually gone missing. It's very important that people donate and see this as an important cause, because we don't want another lost generation of people going missing.”

This is especially critical for neurodivergent young people, he added. Missing People says charities across the sector have raised concerns that neurodivergent children make up a disproportionately high number of missing cases. Mr Grange said: “Why is it that one in seven is neurodivergent, but we are not talking about neurodivergence when young people go missing?”

open image in gallery Mr Grange pictured as a baby ( J Grange )

open image in gallery Mr Grange now works as a public speaker, entrepreneur and neurodiversity advocate ( J Grange )

In a message to young people at risk of disappearing, Mr Grange, who now works as a public speaker, entrepreneur and neurodiversity advocate, said “there is strength in difference”, and urged his younger self to learn more about his diagnosis, “realise your potential and realise your strengths”.

