Stranded man trapped in California waterfall for two days airlifted to safety

This is the moment a man trapped in a California waterfall for two days is airlifted to safety

The Tulare County Sheriff Office’s Emergency Services Division received reports of a missing man, who was last seen at the top of the Seven Teacups waterfalls near the North Fork of the Kern River last Sunday evening (10 August).

Deputies learned the 46-year-old had planned to rappel the waterfalls, but had not returned to his car late Sunday night.

An extensive search of the area, using aircraft equipped with camera and infrared technology identified the man’s possible location.

After inserting teams into the search area, a drone was used to check behind a large waterfall where the man was found alive and responsive.