Mamdani sends four-word message to Trump in victory speech

Newly elected Mayor of New York Zohran Mamdani sent a four-word message to Donald Trump during his victory speech.

Whilst speaking in Brooklyn on Tuesday (4 November), the 34-year-old Democrat turned his attention to the US president, telling him, “I know you’re watching”.

He continued: “I have four words for you. Turn the volume up.”

Mr Mamdani - who will be the first Muslim, first South Asian, and youngest person in more than a century to be elected as the Big Apple's mayor - added: “To get through any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

Taking to his Truth Social platform to respond, Mr Trump posted: “... AND SO IT BEGINS!” He had previously threatened to cut the city’s federal funding if Mr Mamdani won.