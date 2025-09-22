Jay Slater’s last known sighting captured on CCTV hours before his death

New CCTV of Jay Slater’s last known sighting has been released as part of a new Channel 4 documentary.

In The Disappearance of Jay Slater, which will air on Sunday (28 September), the 19-year-old can be seen partying in Tenerife hours before he fell to his death in a remote ravine.

Images show Mr Slater leaving Papagayo nightclub at 1:04am on 17 June 2024, before being refused re-entry at 1:12am. He then texts a friend to let them know he can’t get back in but rejects the suggestion of going home, saying he’s “on a mission”.

Footage of his last known sighting shows him at 3:07am in Tramps nightclub.