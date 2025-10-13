Emotional moment mother speaks to hostage son for first time in two years

The mother of an Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker spoke to her son via phone for the first time in two years on Monday, 13 October, as he was on his way to meet Israeli troops in Gaza.

Einav Zangauker told Matan she loved him, and declared: "Thank God the war is over. The war is over."

Hamas has released all of the 20 living Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

More than 1,700 Palestinian prisoners and detainees are set to be released as part of the deal. The majority of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons have not been charged or convicted, according to Israel-based rights organisation Hamoked.