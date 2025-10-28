A British holidaymaker trapped in Jamaica has described how there is an "undercurrent of panic" on the island as Hurricane Melisaa is set to make landfall on Tuesday (28 October).

The ferocious Category 5 storm is set to pummel the country, with forecasters warning that it would be the strongest to hit the island since records began 174 years ago.

Toby Lindley-Smith, a British father-of-two who was holidaying with his family in the town of Ocho Rios, said hotel guests and staff were trying to remain calm.

"The hotel have given us lots of advice about what to do, barricading the windows, trying to put mattresses up against them," he told Sky News.

"A lot of stuff is kind of obvious, but again, for us Brits here it's unprecedented," he said.