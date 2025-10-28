Storm hunters capture incredible footage inside eye of Hurricane Melissa

Mesmerising footage from inside Hurricane Melissa was captured by a US Air Force Reserve crew on Monday (27 October).

The ferocious Category 5 storm is set to pummel Jamaica, with forecasters warning that it would be the strongest to hit the island since records began 174 years ago.

As of Tuesday morning, at least seven people had died in the Caribbean so far, including three in Jamaica, three in Haiti, and one person in the Dominican Republic.

Video taken by Lt. Col. Mark Withee from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, known as the “Hurricane Hunters,” shows the crew making multiple passes through the storm to collect weather data for the National Hurricane Center.