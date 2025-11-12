A newly opened bridge in southwest China partially collapsed into a river on Tuesday (11 November), following a series of landslides.

The 758-metre Hongqi bridge, part of the crucial G317 national highway linking central China to Tibet, gave way near the Shuangjiangkou Hydropower Station in Sichuan province.

The bridge had been temporarily closed by local authorities on Monday after deformation signs were confirmed, citing major safety risks.

No casualties have been reported due to the timely closing.