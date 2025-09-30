Heathrow Airport has unveiled plans to upgrade the UK’s busiest motorway as part of its plans to add a third runway.

In an animated video released on Tuesday (30 September), the airport explains how it plans to build a “new, realigned section” of the M25 on adjacent land in order to keep the construction away from commuters. The development of tunnels and bridges will be handled in the same manner.

Using a series of “carefully planned overnight closures”, the new lanes, bridges and tunnels will all be opened, which the airport says will result in “minimal disruption to journeys”’.

It said the project, which is 100% privately funded by Heathrow Airport, will “ease congestion and create a safer motorway”.