Greta Thunberg fires back at Donald Trump’s climate change claims

Greta Thunberg fired back at Donald Trump after the US president decried climate change as “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world” in his address to the United Nations General Assembly this week.

Speaking without a working teleprompter, the Republican quoted several UN officials’ years-long warnings about the impacts of climate change, before declaring it a “con job” believed by “stupid people" on Tuesday (23 September).

The climate activist, who was travelling with a flotilla of Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ships, told Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg that she did not feel Mr Trump's comments were worthy of a response.

"The statements that some of the world's most powerful people are making are nothing less than out of a parody."