Donald Trump claimed without evidence that London wants to "go to Sharia law" as he hit out at the city's "terrible mayor" Sir Sadiq Khan at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, 23 September.

The US president used his first UN General Assembly address since 2020 to say that London has been "so changed."

"You have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it's been so changed, so changed. Now they want to go to Sharia law, but you're in a different country. You can't do that. Both the immigration and their suicidal energy ideas will be the death of Western Europe if something is not done immediately,” he claimed.

There are Sharia "councils" in England, but they are not courts of law and do not have legal jurisdiction; they provide guidance on issues such as religious divorce.

Mr Trump did not provide a source for his claim.