An immigration agent punched a man whilst he was pinned to the ground following a car crash in Chicago.

On Friday (31 October), three individuals were arrested after their vehicle collided with the back of a Border Patrol transport in Evanston.

One of the officers can be seen kneeling on a man’s back and punching him while his head was pressed against the ground, as a crowd gathered, many vocally objecting to the incident.

The Department of Homeland Security later said the officer delivered “defensive strikes” after the man being arrested “grabbed the agent’s genitals and squeezed”.

However, Mayor Daniel Biss disputed the agency’s account of the confrontation to CNN, calling the DHS “a bunch of liars.”