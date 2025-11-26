Police pull man from rubble of apartment building after explosion

This is the moment that police officers pull a man out of rubble following an explosion at an apartment building in Atlanta.

Body cam footage released by the Atlanta Police Department shows cops rushing to the badly damaged building on 18 November.

After climbing several floors of stairs, the officers find an individual wedged between stairwells and pull him down to safety. He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The building exploded “during an act of vandalism involving copper theft”, building manager Integral Property Management said. It was vacant and under renovation during the time of the explosion.