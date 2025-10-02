Strictly Come Dancing contestant Thomas Skinner took professional partner Amy Dowden for breakfast at a cafe he is known to frequent.

The former Apprentice candidate regularly posts videos from Dino's cafe in Leyton, showing what he's eating in the establishment.

Footage showed Dowden eating her breakfast next to Skinner, who opted for a pie.

"Because I’ve worked so hard, the lovely Amy Dowden has let me have steak pie for breakfast... we have brought her down [to] the cafe, she loves it," Skinner wrote on X.

Skinner and Dowden made their live debut on the BBC show on Saturday (27 September), where they danced a paso doble and scored a total of 12 points from the judges.