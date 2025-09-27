Shirley Ballas makes honest admission about menopause leaving her in ‘dark place’

Shirley Ballas has opened up about how the effects of the menopause left her feeling she was "in a dark place" with "no one to talk about it with."

The Strictly Come Dancing head judge, 65, told This Morning that the symptoms affected her teaching, leading someone to take her aside and tell her she was not behaving like the teacher they were used to, which she described as a "wake-up call."

She explained that she then spoke to her son, who encouraged her to seek medical advice.

"I did bioidentical hormones and my life changed forever," Ballas recalled.

"I do that check once a year, I get my hormones checked just to make sure even at 65 that everything's working and functioning."