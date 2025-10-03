How to spot a narcissist according to a psychotherapist

A psychotherapist has revealed several key signs that could indicate that a person is a narcissist.

Appearing on This Morning on Thursday (2 October), Kathleen Saxton explained that “a narcissist is someone who doesn’t believe there’s anything wrong with them at all”, which means diagnosis can be tough.

She said that there are nine traits of a narcissist, and if you know a person who displays at least five, they could be one.

Saxton listed “a complete lack of empathy” as one of the traits, explaining that if “something happens to you or around you, they have no care whatsoever, unless maybe performatively in the moment”.

The other four are being exploitative around your relationship, acting incredibly selfishly, displaying lots of arrogance and having a real issue with criticism.