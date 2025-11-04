First look at John Lewis Christmas advert 2025

John Lewis has just dropped its highly-anticipated Christmas 2025 advert.

This year’s festive staple features Alison Limerick's “Where Love Lives”, with a newly reimagined version by globally acclaimed artist and producer Labrinth.

The advert focuses on a teenage son who uses music as a medium to express the feelings for his dad he can't find the words for, ending with the strapline: “If you can’t find the words, find the gift.”

For many, the release of the retailer’s highly acclaimed festive advert marks the start of the Christmas season, with this year’s spectacle released earlier than previous.

Will it live up to the standards of its previous offerings of The Man on the Moon and Edgar the Dragon?