Jesy Nelson’s twins sport incredible eyebrows in four-month update

Jesy Nelson has shared a video of her four-month-old twins - who each sport a pair of incredible eyebrows - to her fans.

In a post uploaded on Sunday (14 September), Zion Foster, Nelson’s boyfriend, can be seen singing the Family Guy theme tune to his two daughters, who watch on in delight.

The former Little Mix singer can be heard asking the girls: “You like that? You like Daddy’s silly singing? Do you like Daddy’s silly singing?”

In May, the 34-year-old gave birth to Ocean Jade and Story Monro. They were born prematurely at 31 weeks and five days. Prior to their birth, the star spent months in the NICU after her children were diagnosed twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) - a rare condition that can put both babies at risk.