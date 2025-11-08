Strictly’s Alexis Warr breaks down typical show week: ‘There’s not a lot of sleep’

Alexis Warr has revealed what a typical week in Strictly Come Dancing looks like, admitting there’s “not a lot of sleep involved”.

Speaking to The Independent, the professional dancer revealed that Mondays and Tuesdays are normally some of the hardest as the celebrity “settles into the dance”.

Her partner, George Clarke, joked that he hopes that’s the case for everyone and “not just a me thing”.

Breaking down the typical week, from blocking sessions to the show day itself, Warr stressed that there is a “lot that goes on behind the scenes”.

Discussing the busy schedule, she said: “As a dancer, I quite like it… It’s the closest thing we get to feeling like having a nine to five.”