Sharon Osbourne has been seen in a sweet outing with daughter Kelly in her first public appearance since Ozzy Osbourne's funeral.

Ozzy Osbourne died of a cardiac arrest aged 76 in July, with Sharon last seen waving to crowds of onlookers at the heavy metal rockstar's funeral in Birmingham last month (August).

In a post to her Instagram on Thursday (11 September), Kelly wrote: "Today I introduced my mum to falconry and she loved it! Thank you Gerard Sulter for putting a smile on my mum’s face too!"