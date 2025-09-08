Kelly Osbourne reveals unique way she is coping with dad Ozzy’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelly Osbourne has opened up about how she is handling her grief less than two months after the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

The Black Sabbath frontman died July 22 of a heart attack aged 76, following his 2019 Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. On Monday, the late rock legend’s daughter, 40, turned to Instagram to share with her followers what has improved her mood in recent weeks.

“In all my sadness and grief I have found something that truly makes me happy!” she captioned an Instagram Story with a photo of her holding a bird perched on her hand. “I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry but I did. I absolutely love being with the birds!”

The Osbournes alum first spoke out about her father’s death in a post on her Instagram Story last month, where she thanked fans for their support.

“I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough… but from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” the post read. “The love, support, and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.”

‘I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry but I did,’ Kelly wrote on her Instagram Story ( Getty Images for Race to Erase M )

“Grief is a strange thing — it sneaks up on you in waves — I will not be ok for a while — but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference.

“I’m holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind. Thank you for being there. I love you all so much. – Kelly #BirminghamForever #OzzyForever,” the message concluded.

The news of the “Crazy Train” singer’s death was first announced in a statement from his family that read, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Following Ozzy’s funeral, his eldest daughter Aimee listed the singer’s occupation as “songwriter, performer, and rock legend” on his death certificate.

The certificate also revealed Ozzy’s cause of death was “acute myocardial infarction” — typically meaning the death of tissue resulting from a failure of blood supply to an organ — and “out of hospital cardiac arrest,” or heart attack.

It also listed coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction as “joint causes” of death.