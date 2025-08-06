Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimée was behind the death certificate that listed his occupation as “songwriter, performer and rock legend”.

In a lasting tribute to the Black Sabbath frontman, Aimée – the eldest child of Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne – celebrated her father’s unmatched musical legacy.

The touching detail was included on the document that also revealed the Black Sabbath frontman’s cause of death.

The certificate lists his cause of death as “acute myocardial infarction” – typically meaning the death of tissue resulting from a failure of blood supply to an organ – and “out of hospital cardiac arrest”, or heart attack.

It also listed coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction as “joint causes” of death.

Known to many as the “godfather of metal”, Ozzy rose to fame with the Birmingham-formed band Black Sabbath, who swiftly became known for their dark, ominous style of music.

Their achievements, along with Ozzy’s success as a solo artist, were celebrated at a farewell concert at Villa Park in Birmingham on 5 July, weeks before the musician’s death aged 76.

“It’s so good to be on this f***ing stage, you have no idea”, Osbourne told the audience.

open image in gallery Ozzy Osbourne died on 22 July aged 76

In a five-star review for The Independent, critic Mark Beaumont called the gig a “celebration of the delicious darkness Osbourne and his coven unleashed over five decades ago, and the behemoth it’s become”.

On the day of the musician’s death, an air ambulance flew to his family home near the village of Chalfont St Giles in Buckinghamshire, The New York Times reported.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Air Ambulance service said that its team had been “dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfront St Giles on 22 July”, but gave no further details.

On 30 July, thousands of fans lined the streets to say a final farewell as his funeral cortege passed through Broad Street in Birmingham, before a private funeral service for family and friends.

In one particularly emotional moment, Sharon, 72, wiped away tears before kissing her own flower and placing it beside a poster that read: “Birmingham will always love you.”

Ozzy and Sharon shared Aimée, 41, along with their younger daughter Kelly and son Jack. Aimée also has three half-siblings from her father’s 11-year marriage to his first wife, Thelma.

open image in gallery Ozzy Osbourne holds a replica of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as he poses with his family during a ceremony on 12 April 2002, in Los Angeles. From left: Aimee, Sharon, Ozzy Kelly, Jack and Louis ( AP2002 )

Aimée famously left home at 16 as she did not want to star with her family on the reality show The Osbournes, which brought Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly a new level of fame.

Days before Ozzy’s death, Jack told the podcast Disrespectfully that he and his older sister did not have a good relationship, remarking: “Back then she really wanted to be a musician and the kind of musician she wanted to be was like a Fiona Apple, Mazzy Star. And she deemed doing a show on MTV as low-hanging fruit.”

“She was like, ‘I’m not going to be seen riding coat-tails,’ kind of thing – that’s how she perceived it.”

Jack said that, “once the show became hugely successful, I think she was kind of like, ‘Well I can’t come on now because I don’t want to be seen as jumping on the bandwagon’.”